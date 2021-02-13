'Gandii Baat' fame star Gehana Vasisth booked for gangrape after model alleges she was forced into sexual acts

Mumbai Police has filed a fresh case against 'Gandii Baat' fame actress Gehana Vasisth, whose original name is Vandana Tiwari, for gang rape and wrongful confinement, according to a report in Times Now.

After a 24-year-old model alleged that she was forced to indulge in sexual acts with three men for a video, the case was filed against Vasisth. The model has claimed that she was kept in the dark about the sex scene in the film.

According to the report, the Mumbai Police has booked Vasisth and three other men for rape, outraging the modesty of women and obscene act under Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the accused's lawyers have denied the allegations saying she was involved in shooting only erotic videos.

Earlier, on February 6, Vasisth was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

The actress has shot 87 pornography videos, which she uploaded on her website. These available for viewers at a subscription fee of Rs 2000, as per a report in timesofindia.com. Several others allegedly involved in the act were arrested after the property cell of the Crime Branch raided a bungalow in Madh Island on Thursday as per the same report.

The names of the arrested are Yasmin Beg Khan alias Rowa (director and producer), Pratibha Nalawade (graphic designer), Monu Gopaldas Joshi (actor), Bhanusuryam Thakur (assistant) and Mohammed Asif aka Saify (cameraperson).

Apart from this, three bank accounts with a total balance of Rs 36 lakh have reportedly been seized by the police.

Soon after that, her rep Flynn Remedios, the Head of Gehana Vasisth's Legal and Press team denied all claims and stated that she is innocent.

As per Indian Express, the full statement regarding Gehana's health read as:

"Gehana Vasisth has suffered 4 cardiac arrests in the last year. She is also asthmatic and her health is very fragile. Mumbai police should treat her on humanitarian grounds. She is not a criminal and had only shot erotica. There is no pornography in her work. The State should not interfere in the creative and artistic expression of an actor or director. She is not at all involved in the alleged porn racket run by others.

In November 2019, she was on a ventilator for a week and had closely escaped from the jaws of death. Her sugar levels are above 500 and the day she was arrested, her sugar was 600. She needs to be hospitalised immediately, said her personal doctor and diabetes and cardiac expert Dr Pranav Kabra who had treated her for diabetic ketoacidosis in November 2019. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a fatal condition and kills 98 per cent of patients who suffer from it.

Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her. We have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system. Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world, has mixed up and clubbed together Gehena’s erotica filmmaking work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India. There is a legal difference between erotica or sensual or bold films and hardcore porn, but unfortunately, we are really saddened by the fact that the cops have clubbed both together. We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days."