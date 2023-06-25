Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth denies marrying Faizan Ansari, says 'I have a boyfriend since ages and his name...'

Gehana Vasisth broke the silence on her marital status a week after her photos with Faizan Ansari went viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth denies marrying Faizan Ansari, says 'I have a boyfriend since ages and his name...'
Still of Gehana Vasisth with Faizan Ansari

Earlier in June it was reported that Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth has married her boyfriend Faizan Ansari, and embraced Islam. However, the actress has now claimed that the news of her marriage is fake, and she never married Faizan. On Saturday, Gehana dropped a post on her Instagram, and clarified that she was never married and the photos that surfaced on the internet were from the shoot of a web series. 

With the post, Gehana wrote a long note in the caption, and said, "Hey guys I am Gehana Vasisth, clarifying that, I never ever got married to anyone it was just a web series shoot…Nothing else at all and I'm also clarifying that I don’t even know Faizan much." Gehana even denied knowing the background of Faizan, and added, "That was my second meeting for shoot n 3rd I met him on my birthday celebration time …And most important I just don’t even know his full name, from where he belongs or whatever it is." 

At last, Gehana revealed that she is dating her long-time boyfriend, and would never marry someone else. "I have a boyfriend since (for) ages and his name is Ram… so no point in getting hitched with anyone else and especially with someone who I don’t even know." 

Here's the post

After Gehana's post, several netizens called out the actress for creating a 'cheap publicity stunt', and mocked the institution of marriage. For the unversed, around June 10, photos of Gehana with Faizan went viral, and the actress was seen posing with Faizan, wearing red bridal wear in the photos.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 736 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.