'Game of Thrones' season 8: Over 2 lakh enraged fans sign petition demanding remake with ‘competent makers’

Headlines

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Game of Thrones' season 8: Over 2 lakh enraged fans sign petition demanding remake with ‘competent makers’

Fans are seriously upset with the way the standards of Game of Thrones has dropped with Season 8 coming into play and they now want a remake of the same

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 01:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over two lakh fans of 'Game of Thrones' across the world have signed an online petition urging HBO to remake the eighth and final season of the epic fantasy series with “competent writers”. The petitioner, Dylan D, started the appeal to HBO on Charge.org after the premiere of the penultimate episode of the show, The Bells led to be one of its most divisive chapters.

Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have been under fire for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the final season of the HBO series, based on author George RR Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire.

The petition, titled “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers”, says the showrunners displayed incompetence in the absence of “source material”. “David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (ie the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!” it reads.

In season five, the makers had Martin’s most recent volume of the series, A Dance with Dragons, for script adaptation, till the point when Jon Snow is killed. After that the showrunners dealt with the series on their own. Martin recently trashed reports which claimed he had finished writing the final two books in the saga but plans to release them after the TV series is complete.

Calling the reports “absurd”, the 70-year-old reiterated that books are not yet finished. He said delaying the release of the books makes no sense financially. The network and the showrunners never asked him to delay his books, he added.

Over 227,000 signed the petition at the time this report was filed. The season finale of 'Game of Thrones' premieres next week. Interestingly 'Game of Thrones' actors Conleth Hill (who played Varys), Lena Headey (who played Cersei Lannister) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) have also hinted that they are not satisfied with the last episodes of the season.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, it's not Sholay, Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal-e-Azam, 2.0, Gadar

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film fails to take grand opening, earns Rs 16.25 crore in India

Roastea Brews a Revolution: Unveils Super Power Coffee Infused with Ayurvedic Magic!

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar’s youngest freedom fighter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE