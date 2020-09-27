Headlines

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Watch: Man's daring struggle to rescue giant king cobra goes viral, internet is stunned

Bihar government reduces holidays for Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja in new calendar for schools

'I could have easily...': Misbah-ul-Haq reflects on his reverse lap shot in 2007 T20 World Cup final

BSP to contest 2024 general elections alone: Mayawati

Neeraj Chopra's daily diet revealed

5 habits to avoid before sleep

9 symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Game Of Thrones' couple Kit Harrington-Rose Leslie expecting first child; see big announcement

'Game Of Thrones' actress and Kit Harington's lover Rose Leslie announced her pregnancy on a magazine cover

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 09:38 AM IST

'Game Of Thrones' saw a special turn of events for actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. The duo did not only fall in love and become a couple, but walked down the aisle and become man and wife too! Now, they are expecting their first child together!

Known to keep their life private, Kit and Rose kept it a secret for a long time, but Leslie has now let the cat out of the bag, and in a grand gesture! She appeared on the cover of 'Make' magazine in UK, which is where she announced the big news through a monochrome photo of her with the baby bump.

"We chat with Rose about her upcoming role in Death on the Nile , her lockdown experience and more. Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose showed no sign of fatigue on our world exclusive fashion shoot for the latest issue of Make," shared the magazine.

Rose did not talk about her pregnancy. She, however, did mention about her upcoming project 'A Death On The Nile' and 'The Good Wife', among other things. For the uninformed, Rose Leslie played Ygritte on the popular show 'Game Of Thrones'.

Her role was short-lived, and co-incidentally, she and Kit played brief lovers on the show too. Kit, on the other hand, has not officially made the announcement about his child. He played one of the leads on the show Jon Snow, who became a hearthrob for many.

