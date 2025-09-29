Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers, fans call it 'Squid Game meets Takeshi's Castle'

After announcing the game show at Bigg Boss 19, in the presence of Salman Khan, Abhishek Malhan unveiled the world of Game of Glory, which looks like a mashup of Takeshi's Castle and Squid Game.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 03:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers, fans call it 'Squid Game meets Takeshi's Castle'
Abhishek Malhan with Salman Khan
Content creator and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, is back with another reality adventure, unleashing Game of Glory. The show will premiere on October 5 on JioHotstar Sparks. Known for his fearless challenges and unpredictable gameplay, Abhishek now steps into the arena not just as a host but as the Ultimate creator of Gloryverse, where every move is a mind game and every challenge is a fight for survival.

What is Game of Glory? 

Game of Glory brings together 100 of India’s biggest influencers to battle through 8 high-stakes challenges for one ultimate prize. Inside the Gloryverse, nothing is simple. Paintball wars, extreme dares, brain-bending puzzles, and alliances that break in seconds—this isn’t just entertainment, it’s a warzone where strategy, courage and sheer willpower decide who stays. And just when the players think they’ve cracked the game, Abhishek will flip the script with twists that no one sees coming.

Abhishek Malhan on Game of Glory

Speaking about his new game show, Abhishek said, “For me, games have never just been about winning a trophy—they’ve always been about what happens to you while you play. Growing up, I was the kid who turned every get-together into a tournament, just to see how pressure changes people—how someone quiet can rise as a leader, or how a leader can crumble when the stakes get real.”

Malhan further added that Game of Glory takes that spark and unleashes it on an epic scale. Every decision here is either a trap or a breakthrough, every alliance a risk. "I’m not stepping in to play safe or be a polite host—I’m here to challenge, to keep the players guessing and raise the stakes for them. Because glory isn’t handed to you; it’s earned when the arena turns against you and you still refuse to back down."

