Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan claims he refused to collaborate with Urfi Javed, actress says 'who is this man...'

Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, is currently impressing his followers with his strategic gameplay in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Urfi Javed is miffed with him, and she has openly shared his discontent on the internet.

On Sunday, Urfi shared a reel on her Instagram. The reel was a part of the interview, where Abhsihek Malhan claimed that he refused to collaborate with her and Urvashi Rautela on a music video. Sharing the clip of the reel, Uorfi denied Abhishek's claims and said that she didn't know him before Bigg Boss OTT 2. Urfi said that she does not know anything about the music video, Abhishek mentioned in his interview.

Urfi wrote, "I have no idea who's is this man is, only got to know about him after Bigg Boss OTT. I have no idea why is he lying. There was no such music video ever! Period."

On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.