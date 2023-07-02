Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan claims he refused to collaborate with Urfi Javed, actress says 'who is this man...'

Urfi Javed is miffed by Abhishek Malhan's claim that he refused to collaborate with her on a music video, and Urfi has no idea about any such collaboration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan claims he refused to collaborate with Urfi Javed, actress says 'who is this man...'
Still of Abhishek Malhan and Urfi Javed

Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, is currently impressing his followers with his strategic gameplay in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Urfi Javed is miffed with him, and she has openly shared his discontent on the internet. 

On Sunday, Urfi shared a reel on her Instagram. The reel was a part of the interview, where Abhsihek Malhan claimed that he refused to collaborate with her and Urvashi Rautela on a music video. Sharing the clip of the reel, Uorfi denied Abhishek's claims and said that she didn't know him before Bigg Boss OTT 2. Urfi said that she does not know anything about the music video, Abhishek mentioned in his interview.  

Urfi wrote, "I have no idea who's is this man is, only got to know about him after Bigg Boss OTT. I have no idea why is he lying. There was no such music video ever! Period." 

Here's the screenshot of Uorfi's story

Fukra-Insaan

On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.