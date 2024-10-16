At this point, there's only one person who can silence down Rajat Dalal and that's none other than Salman Khan.

It's been just ten days since Bigg Boss 18 began, but the Salman Khan-hosted show has provided enough masala and 'content' to entertain the viewers. Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, and Avinash Mishra have been the most talked about contestants up till now.

Vivian and Chahat's constant fights have grabbed the eyeballs. In the first few episodes, Chahat was contstantly vying for attention by her melodrama. Even though entire house dubbed her 'fake', it seems that Vivian has a personal vendetta against her. He is seen charging and attacking her at smallest of the issues. In the episode telecast on Tuesday, October 15, things escalated to a different leven when Vivian restricted Chahat to go to the bathroom after he accused her of disrespecting him at the the dinner table. While the Madhubala star wanted the Humari Bahu Silk actress to apologise to him, she also stayed adamant and staretched the fight as long as she could.

Though the netizens on social media have been calling Vivian Dsena a bully for his fued with Chahat Pandey yesterday, I feel the real bully inside the Bigg Boss 18 house is Rajat Dalal. The fitness influencer is infamous for several of his controversies and has also been arrested in Ahmedabad in July 2024 for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager over a viral Instagram video. He was later released on bail, but then faced charges of reckless driving in September this year for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist. Rajat is also known for his constant disputes with celebrities including Ajaz Khan, CarryMinati, and Rajveer Singh Shisodia.

Inside Bigg Boss 18, Rajat is showing the same attitude of one-upmanship which he displayed outside. He has been unneccassily shouting over everyone. He looked absolutely wrong in his fight with Shilpa Shirodkar. There's one thing to put your point across, but Rajat is bombarding others without listening to their perspective. It looks as if he would pounce on any co-contestant and thrash them to the ground, if there were no cameras around. Rajat Dalal needs to learn how to respect others, a majority of whom are senior and more experienced than him. At this point, there's only one person who can silence down Dalal and that's none other than Salman Khan. We could soon see a clash between Rajat Dalal and Salman Khan in one of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, and that could become one of the biggest highlights in the history of Bigg Boss.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.