From Ryan Murphy to Millie Bobby Brown, Emmys 2018 nominees are over the moon

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga now a global movement, says PM Modi, Ben Stokes backs declaration call after England lose & more |DNA News Wrap, June 21

'Are umpires blind?': Former Pakistan cricketer accuses Australia of ball tampering with evidence

World Cup 2023 India Schedule: Know when India playing which team in ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeTelevision

Television

From Ryan Murphy to Millie Bobby Brown, Emmys 2018 nominees are over the moon

Actors, TV show creators proud, honoured, thrilled by Emmy nods

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 12:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors, writers and directors reacted with gratitude, pride, and honour after being nominated for Emmy Awards, television's top awards, on Thursday.

The following are reactions by statement and on social media from nominees for television's highest honours, which will be handed out on Sept. 17 in a Los Angeles ceremony.

"My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. GODLESS was Scott Frank's triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse." - actor Jeff Daniels, Godless

"I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.' We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honoured that the Television Academy has recognized the show." - composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

"I am so grateful for and honored by the Emmys continued support for The Crown. I am so proud to have been part of such an extraordinary cast, crew and production team and I share this nomination with them.' - actress Claire Foy, The Crown

"12 nominations for our show!! I love this cast and crew so much and I'm beyond thrilled to see how much Stranger Things has been embraced by our peers and The Academy." - actress Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things.

"Making RuPaul's Drag Race is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy's is a true honor." - RuPaul Charles, of RuPaul's Drag Race

"Of course it's thrilling to see this series attract so much recognition ... This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance." - Ryan Murphy, creator of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

"TBS bravely put a woman over 45 on TV and in turn I only got yelled at by the president once. We have some seriously special people on our staff and hearing them go crazy in the office right now is just the medicine this world needs." - Samantha Bee, star of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Three Indian desserts named among the world's top 50 street food sweets; check full list here

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE