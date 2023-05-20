From Kashmir Files Unreported to new seasons of Sunflower, Mithya; see all 111 titles in ZEE5's new slate

A still from ZEE5 content slate announcement video

On May 19, ZEE5 unveiled a content slate with over 111 titles of series and movies, spanning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Punjabi and Marathi. The slate features the second season of popular shows, Sunflower, Mithya, and Duranga. The third season of Pitchers and Vipul Goyal's Humorously Yours are also included in the list. The line-up also includes premieres of feature films, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi, Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and much more.

ZEE5 announced the title with an announcement video starring Aparshakti Khurana and Chitrashi Rawat. In the video, we get to see glimpses of upcoming shows and movies. The 4.32-minute video even included the announcement of titles such as The Kashmir Files Unreported, Stage of Seige: The Next Chapter, Rangbaaz: A New Saga, Tripling 4, and much more.

Here's the announcement video

ZEE5 has expanded its reach through partnerships with content creators and production houses such as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Applause Entertainment, Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, Nagraj Manjule, and Sudhir Mishra, along with performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Arya, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte amongst others.



Mr. Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realize that today’s youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever-evolving. At ZEE5, it is our unwavering mission to stand shoulder to shoulder with our viewers on this path, celebrating their multi-dimensionality through stories that ignite their imagination, stoke their dreams, shape their beliefs and inspire their very being.”

Commenting on the new slate, Ms. Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “As ZEE5 reaches its 5-year milestone, we are creating ourselves, one story at a time. It is our endeavour to take our viewers on a journey where they explore multiple dimensions within themselves. It gives us immense joy in bringing stories and characters that take our audiences to new worlds and emotions, that they can sometimes relate to and sometimes escape with. The new slate that we’ve curated brings forth fresh seasons of our most loved series and some new titles that we hope audiences will enjoy. We’re working with some brilliant creators who share our vision and passion of broadening the horizons of storytelling.”