From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home

JioHotstar has teamed up with Warner Bros Discovery, bringing the best of shows and movies from HBO Max to the Indian households.

Indian binge watchers, fans of Game of Thrones, Friends, and House of the Dragon, assemble. Your favourite shows and movies are now available at your fingertips. If you were struggling to watch Friends or GOT from different sources, search no further; all you need is JioHotstar. The OTT giant has teamed up with Warner Bros Discovery, and under this partnership, all the shows and movies backed by the production house, and streaming on HBO Max, will be available to the Indian audience through the JioHotstar platform.

What is this partnership?

On April 15, JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery announced an expansion that brings HBO Max to India on JioHotstar, making it the exclusive home for HBO Max in the market. The HBO Max hub has a collection from iconic global brands, including HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. Indian viewers can enjoy HBO Max’s content within a single, unified experience, offering a comprehensive destination for premium global storytelling.

What are the shows does HBO Max have that will be enjoyed in India through JioHotstar?

HBO Max offers an expansive catalogue of globally celebrated series, including upcoming titles and new seasons of HBO and Max Originals. Indian fans can enjoy season three of the critically acclaimed Euphoria, with the next instalment of House of the Dragon, a new series from DC Studios Lanterns, as well as the hugely anticipated eight-episode first season of the upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Other series streaming include The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones.

JioHotstar subscribers can also enjoy TV series Friends and The Big Bang Theory for the first time, alongside The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and The Flash. Film fanatics can enjoy the celebrated Warner Bros. slate, including the blockbuster collections of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, as well as the DC Universe.