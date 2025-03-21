Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya experienced the magic of a boat ride, discovering unique sights and creating lasting memories.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya went on a beautiful vacation to Sri Lanka. They enjoyed exciting safari rides and peaceful boat trips through the mangroves. Their trip was filled with nature, luxury, and special moments, making it a memorable experience.

The couple had an exciting time exploring the incredible wildlife of Yala National Park, capturing unforgettable moments with nature. They experienced the magic of a boat ride, discovering unique sights and creating lasting memories.

Divyanka dazzled in a flowing red kaftan, while Vivek opted for a laid-back look as they strolled along the beach. The couple took in the soothing sea breeze and the gentle rhythm of the waves, creating a peaceful, unforgettable moment together.

A dreamy view, a cozy chat by the beach, and the perfect company. The couple shared a romantic candlelit dinner with the ocean as their backdrop, creating a picture-perfect evening filled with love and laughter.

Last July, Divyanka Tripathi contacted Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, after she and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, were robbed in Florence. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors were celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary in Europe when they were robbed of valuables worth Rs 10 lakhs, and even their passports were stolen.

While vacationing in Florence, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had their passports, cash, and cards stolen when thieves smashed the window of their vehicle while they were at a resort near a popular Italian tourist town. Speaking to PTI from Florence, Divyanka mentioned that they were in the process of filing an FIR and were waiting for assistance from the Indian Embassy.

In an interview with Times of India, Vivek Dahiya said, "We tried contacting the local police, but they dismissed our case, saying that without CCTV cameras in that specific area, they can’t help us. They even felt there was no point in them visiting the location. The police station shuts at 6 pm, and after that, they can’t offer any assistance. We also tried reaching out to the embassy, but unfortunately, they had already closed for the day.” Divyanka and Vivek are scheduled to return to India, and they sought bureaucratic intervention, which they received.