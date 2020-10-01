From ‘Bigg Boss 4’ to ‘Bigg Boss 14’, here’s Salman Khan's per episode fee to host the reality-show

'Bigg Boss 14' that will premiere on October 3 on Colors TV, will see the return of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the controversial reality show’s host.

The ‘Bharat’ actor has been hosting the popular show since 2010, the year the show aired it’s fourth season that had Dolly Bindra, The Great Khali, Ashmit Patel, Manoj Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari among others as its housemates.

And now, with Bigg Boss season 14 just two days away, the makers have ensured that Salman Khan, who is an indispensable part of the show and also the face of it, returns to it without having any concerns regarding safety and security amid the pandemic.

However, like each year, this year too, the superstar's remuneration for Bigg Boss became talk of the town. Clarifying the same, Salman, during a press conference organised by the makers ahead of Bigg Boss 14’s premiere, spoke about taking a pay cut owing to the pressure on the channel during coronavirus crisis.

Salman stated, "This is the reason why I am doing this season of Bigg Boss. It'll provide employment to people, there's a very large unit, they will start getting their salary, they'll be able to get ration for their homes."

While there’s curiosity as to what the actor charges per episode or per season to host the show, it has previously been reported that the star's fee had been hiked rapidly over the years to ensure that he returned each year as the show’s host. All this apparently because, not only is Salman Khan a brand in himself but Bigg Boss has become synonymous with Bhaijaan and the makers wanted to ensure that he remains an integral part of the show.

And while the actor has spoken about taking a pay cut this season, there still is that inquisitiveness as to what his compensation package looks like. So, here, we take a look at the figures that dominated Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss paycheques from season 4 to season 14.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the superstar was paid Rs 2.5 crores per episode from season four to six.

For Bigg Boss 7 and 8 the ‘Wanted’ star jumped to a figure of Rs 5 crore and Rs 5.5 crore per episode respectively, while charging an amount of Rs 7-8 crores approximately for hosting Bigg Boss 9.

Salman charged a whopping Rs 7 crore per episode for Bigg Boss season 10, the report stated.

Around the time Bigg Boss season 11 was to premiere, there were rumours of the actor charging Rs 11 crore as take home amount per episode for his services as the reality show’s host. While Salman joked about the same in a press conference before season 11 went on air, and asked the media to urge Raj Naik to pay him the rumoured amount, Raj’s response that the star doesn’t come ‘cheap’ almost confirmed that Salman’s per episode fee wasn’t a number that was too far from the one that had been doing the rounds in the media.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source stating that the number on Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 13' paycheque amounted to Rs 200 crore for the season, roughly adding up to Rs 13 crore per week.

“Last year, he charged Rs 11 crore per day of shoot. He shoots both the weekend special episodes in a day and so, in 2018 he minted Rs 165 crore from the whole season,” the source said, and continued, “BB 13 will be a notch higher. He has hiked his fee and will get Rs 13 crore per week, which means Rs 6.5 crore per episode. That also means that he will in fact be earning close to Rs 200 crore (Rs 195 crore exactly) this time and not 400 crore as being reported.”

If that indeed is true, Salman Khan could be listed as one of the highest paid actors in the world.

As for Bigg Boss 14, if reports are to be believed, Salman Khan’s total remuneration for the season adds upto Rs 480 crore. However, a report in Mid-day states that while Salman Khan was to be paid Rs 20 crore per episode, which adds up to the above mentioned figure, the actor’s team closed the deal at Rs 450 crore.

“The amount is inclusive of his fees for promos and virtual press conferences. The producers at Endemol are willing to pay the remuneration as they know Salman is the primary reason for the show's high TRPs," the source was quoted saying in the report.