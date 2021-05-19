'Friends: The Reunion' trailer: The one where we all will be grabbing tissues and laughing out loud

It's here, the promo of 'Friends: The Reunion' has been dropped and fans get ready to grab your tissues. The two-minute-long promo is filled with a rollercoaster of emotions wherein the lead cast visit every nook and corner from where they entertained people for ten long years. The lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer visited Stage 24 at the Warner Bros Studio where 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' was shot.

The cast even played the trivia game which was one of the iconic sequences in the show. A few glimpses of the guest stars namely James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Tom Selleck, Maggie Wheeler and others are shown in the promo. And yes, even Jennifer admits that Ross Geller and Rachel Green 'were on a break' ending the age-old debate once for all.

The cast breaks into tears while visiting the sets and also have a table-read session while enacting the popular scenes from 'Friends'.

The Instagram page of HBO Max Pop shared a selfie of the six lead cast Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt, Matthew and David. It's captioned as "between the trailer and this selfie my heart is so full #friendsreunion."

Meanwhile, the guest stars include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The unscripted show will stream on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.