'Friends' reunion on backburner post coronavirus outbreak

Fans might still have to wait for their much-loved show, 'Friends' reunion to be telecast. The recent pandemic, coronavirus, which has put most countries of the world in a lockdown situation, has caused the delay.

The Friends reunion, according to a report on The Associated Press, would not be available for streaming in May, since no episode was shot before coronavirus outbreak. Production house confirmed the news on Friday.

The show, named 'A celebration of the belowed show', was going to be part of HBO Max streaming service.It was expected to be shot right where 'Friends', featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, was shot i.e. on the same Burbank, California, soundstage. The actors and 'Friends' bagged six Emmy Awards.

Talks about the reunion had fans excited since a long time, and it was finally going to take place after the 236-episode run in 2004. While 'Friends' is currently available for streaming on Netflix, the show was also going to be telecast on HBO Max.