'Friends': Remember Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay's triplets on the show? Here's how they look now

On F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay becomes a surrogate and gives birth to her brother Frank Jr's triplets. Named Leslie, Frank Jr Jr and Chandler, the characters were played by child artists who were quadruplets in real life. They are named Alexandria Cimoch, Cole Cimoch, Justin Cimoch and Paul Cimoch III. In a recent video shared by Alexandria, she confirmed that she and her siblings were seen as Pheobe's triplets on the hit 90s show.

She took to her TikTok page wherein she was asked "Was I on a famous TV show as a baby? To which she pointed to 'yes'. And then Alexandria was asked 'Was I one of Pheobe's triplets on Friends?', she again pointed to 'yes'." Then Cimoch showed a series of articles in which news articles prove that she and her siblings were indeed a part of Friends.

Check out the video below:

The quadruplets turned 21 recently and are also graduated. They often share photos on their respective Instagram pages.

For the initiated, Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in lead roles. Now after 25 years of airing, the six actors were all set to come together to shoot a reunion special for HBO Max which will be streaming the show soon after it got pulled out from Netflix.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the reunion special shoot has been postponed.