'Friends don't let friends skip elections': Co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow have mini-reunion

Friends co-stars make sure to meet up with each other at regular intervals even after the show got over. They share a great bond off-screen which showed was proof of the chemistry they had on the show too. Recently, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were seen posing together wearing masks and urging people to do so. Now, they are joined by Lisa Kudrow as the three of them asking people to exercise their vote rights. In the US, only 100 days are left for the presidential elections.

In the photo shared by Lisa, she is seen wearing a black shirt. While Jennifer donned a beige turtleneck sweater, while Courteney wore a white tee and a golden blazer jacket. Kudrow captioned the photo stating, "Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration .#registerafriendday @iamavoter".

Courteney also shared a video with Jennifer and Lisa. She wrote, "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter".

Friends star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to shoot for the reunion special of the show soon in Los Angeles. It has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and likely to take place in the next few weeks.