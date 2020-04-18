'Four More Shots Please' actress Maanvi Gagroo reveals having panic attack few days into coronavirus lockdown

'Four More Shots Please!' actress Maanvi Gagroo recently opened up about dealing with panic attack just a few days into coronavirus lockdown. Maanvi said that even though she is used to isolation, within just two-three days since the lockdown was announced, she had a panic attack.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Maanvi revealed, l“Initially, I was like ‘Thank God, I have this time on my hand to do nothing, guilt-free’. After two-three days into the lockdown, I had a bit of a breakdown. I saw the news about the migrant workers, and started crying, and spiralled out of control. I spoke to my family and friends, they calmed me down. It was a bit of a panic attack, but I soon felt calmer.”

She went on to add that she was already under self-isolation even before the announcement because it was her method of rejuvenating as an actor. Maanvi further said she felt 'utter relief' when the lockdown was announced because she is fond of staying indoors.

Speaking about how she spends time during the lockdown, Gagroo added, “I don’t have the option of sitting and brooding anymore, I get up and do chores. Actually having become more disciplined about my workouts now… earlier I would say ‘I can’t go to the gym today’ or tell my trainer let’s do it tomorrow. But now there’s no excuse, I can even work out at three in the night! Even when it comes to cooking, you don’t have a lot of things available, and you are making it yourself so you know what’s going in your food. It’s time to renew our energies.”