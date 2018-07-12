Former 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sandra Oh makes history with her Emmys 2018 nomination for 'Killing Eve'

Sandra Oh made history by winning the Emmys 2018 nomination for her portrayal of Eve Polastri in BBC America thriller Killing Eve.' The Television Academy announced the nominations for 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday. Oh became the first actress of Asian decent to be nominated in the Best Actress in Limited Series category.

Oh is better known for her work in Shonda Rhimes' medical drama Grey's Anatomy. She played Dr Christian Yang for more than a decade. The role got her five Emmy nominations in the Best Actress in Supporting Role in a Drama Series, but Oh failed to convert these nominations into a win.

Born in Canada to Korean immigrant parents, Oh's contribution to entertainment industry includes titles like The Princess Diaries, Big Fat Liar, Double Happiness, and Under the Tuscan Sun.

In Killing Eve, Oh plays an MI5 officer who is chasing a Russian assassin, played by Jodie Comer. The characters make Europe their playing field while they slowly become obsessed with each other and maybe fall in love with each other.

Oh took the role of Eve Polastri after taking a four-year hiatus to reassess her choices and career path. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed that it was Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Showrunner for Killing Eve) that made her say yes to the project.

“It was the character and Phoebe’s voice that I thought, ‘This is the right thing for me. This feels right to say yes,’ said Oh.

Talking about the difference between making career choice in the beginning and after being an established actor, Oh said, "I think we’ve all had to, along the way, make our decisions of, ‘Well this is crappy but I got to eat’ to then the point of going, ‘OK, how do I want to influence the storyline and how do I, let’s say regarding other people who do not have as much power, how do I influence the casting on the show? How do I influence the people behind the camera on the show because now after all this time, I’m able to say something?'

“If you still want to work as an actor and be creative and empowered as an actor, I swear you can still do it.”