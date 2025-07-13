Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashish Kapoor accuses house help of Rs 4 lakh theft, files FIR

The 24-year-old actress, Kashish Kapoor, who stays in Andheri West's New Ambivali Society, had kept Rs 7 lakh in a cupboard drawer for personal use. On July 9, she opened the drawer to send money to her mother and found only Rs 2.5 lakh remaining,

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kashish Kapoor has filed a police complaint against her domestic help, accusing him of stealing a large sum of cash from her home in Mumbai.

Cash Goes Missing From Locked Cupboard

The 24-year-old actress, who stays in Andheri West's New Ambivali Society, had kept ₹7 lakh in a cupboard drawer for personal use. On July 9, she opened the drawer to send money to her mother and found only Rs 2.5 lakh remaining, Rs 4.5 lakh was missing.

Suspicion Falls on House Help

Kashish immediately questioned Sachin Kumar Chaudhary, the man who had been working as her housekeeper for five months. His nervous reaction raised suspicion. When she tried to check his pockets, he resisted. In a shocking move, he threw Rs 50,000 inside her house and ran off.

Police Register Case, Launch Search

Following the incident, Kashish approached the Amboli Police, who filed an FIR under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with theft by a servant. Police have begun efforts to trace and arrest Sachin, who is currently on the run.