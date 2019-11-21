Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kamya Panjabi finds love again, to tie the knot next year

Kamya Panjabi is all set to enter marital bliss once again. The actor has been dating a Delhi-based businessman named Shalabh Dang for over a year and will be tying the knot in February 2020. Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and they divorced in 2013. The estranged couple has a 10-year-old daughter Aara. Talking about Shalabh, he also has an 11-year-old son named Ishan.

Talking about her wedding, Kamya told Bombay Times, "Honestly, ekdum se (wedding) date aa gayi, which caught me off guard. I would have ideally liked it to happen a few months later, as I wanted to enjoy the feeling of going-to-be married-soon for a little longer. However, our families, Shalabh and eventually I, too, decided that we didn’t want to wait for that long. Post our reception in Delhi, we will then leave for our honeymoon, jahaan main bikini pehenungi (laughs!). Shalabh and I are yet to zero in on a destination."

Kamya and Shalabh will get married on February 10, 2020, in Mumbai, and will have two receptions, one here and another one in Delhi.

She further shared, "Mujhe apne sheher mein hi shaadi karni thi. Besides, it seemed convenient for me, as I would have had to pack and carry a lot of stuff! I am making time for my shopping amid a hectic schedule. I would want us to be colour-coordinated at every function."

When asked about the private wedding, the stunning actor went on to say, "We will get married in a gurudwara, with only family and close friends in attendance. While the Shaadi will be a family affair, the other functions will be total dhamaal. I don’t want to stand on a stage greeting the guests and receiving gifts. Mujhe apni shaadi mein naachna hai. So, it will be my kind of party and main paagalon ki tarah naachungi."