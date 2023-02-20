Former BB16 contestant Archana Gautam mobbed at Meerut road show, receives bouquet, poses for selfie; netizens react

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam may not have won Bigg Boss 16, but she has impressed netizens and her hometown. For the unversed, Archana was the third runner-up in the show, and rapper MC Stan won the 16th season of Bigg Boss. After the grand finale, reportedly, Archana's father Gautam Budh wrote a letter to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Meerut police and requested to provide security and permissions for Archana's road show in Meerut.

In a tweet of Bigg Boss Tak, it was reported, "Archana Gautam’s father Gautam Buddha written a letter to DIG demanding a police security and traffic arrangements for Archana Road Show as she is coming to Meerut on 19th Feb."

Here's the tweet

Archana Gautam’s father Gautam Buddha written a letter to DIG demanding a police security and traffic arrangements for Archana Road Show as she is coming to Meerut on 19th Feb. — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 17, 2023

The next day, the same Twitter handle shared a video where Archana was being welcomed with loud cheers and hooting. As per the video, she hasn't reached her destination yet, but people were flocking around her convoy. Men were approaching her with bouquets, and they were clicking selfies.

During Archana's stint in the house, she once had a breakdown moment and wished before the camera, that once the show ends, she would get a rose from a man, as a gesture of love and appreciation. These visuals of the Meerut road rallt have won Archana's fans, and they believe that she has proved her worth.

Here's the video