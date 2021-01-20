Former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jasmin Bhasin writes love note for her 'sher' Aly Goni

'Bigg Boss 14' former contestant Jasmin Bhasin was recently evicted from the reality show and going by her latest tweets she is missing fellow contestant and rumoured beau Aly Goni. Jasmin took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of Aly with a love note attached with it.

Jasmin wrote, "Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni." She shared a tweet about the same as well.

Check out the photo here.

Jasmin and Aly grabbed headlines for their bond in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. Jasmin had shared a note of thanks for her fans after her eviction and had written, "To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support."

In addition to this, Jasmin also requested her fans to now support Aly as she has been evicted. She said, "With over 2 million tweets for #BringjasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked & but so grateful at the same time. Mai bahar aa gayi hun, par Aly abhi bhi andar hai. He might think he is alone but let's show it to all, that he is not. Let's all come together to give @alygoni the love & support to win this thing!! We have to make Aly lift the trophy for #jasLy - Love Jasmin Bhasin."