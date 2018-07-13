Headlines

Television

latest-news

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa to turn 'Daayan' in an upcoming TV show

Monalisa is currently setting the screens on fire as Jhuma Boudi from Dupur Thakurpo 2

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 01:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days, especially with her sizzling hot avatar of Jhuma Boudi in Dupur Thakurpo 2. But very soon, she's going to do something which will leave her fans stunned. If recent reports are anything to go by, then Monalisa is all set to turn a daayan for a new TV show. 

As per ABP News, Monalisa will be seen playing the pivotal role of a daayan (witch) in the upcoming show titled Nazar. The new thriller show is reportedly going to replace the show Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai on the channel Star Plus from July 30 onwards. 

A source was quoted as saying by the news channel, "Monalisa will play the main antagonist, a daayan in Nazar. The show will narrate the story of Monalisa's character's girl child (Niyati) being taken care of by her grandparents along woth a flashback story of how Monalisa's character turned a 'daayan'. Nazar will then progress to showing the journey of Niyati's character's drawbacks of being a daayan's child."

However, this piece of information has not been confirmed by the makers of the show or by Monalisa as yet. 

Well, all we can says is, if this turns out to be true, then fans will certainly be in shock on seeing their sexy Jhuma Boudi in the avatar of a daayan. Watch this space...

