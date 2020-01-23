Forget wedding, Paras Chhabra says he wanted to end relation with Akanksha before joining 'Bigg Boss 13'

Paras Chhabra has been in a low phase ever since Salman Khan asked him about his real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13. Paras now made a revelation that he wanted to end relations with Akanksha even before joining the show.

In tonight's episode, when Shefali Jariwala asked Paras Chhabra why is he feeling low, he told Mahira Sharma (his alleged lover on Bigg Boss 13) and her that he is affected by news of Akanksha Puri (real-life girlfriend) taking care of his day-to-day needs being made public. Paras then goes on to add that he was done with the relationship for a long time.

Paras said that Akanksha forced him to make the tattoo on his birthday. He then went on to say that he wanted to end the relationship even before entering Bigg Boss 13 but did not because his mother said that he should not go on the show on a bad note, and assured him that she would take care of the outside world.

Interestingly just a few days back Akanksha had stated in contrast that Paras wanted to get married to her before going on the show but it was her who thought he should first focus on his career. She, however, recently, in an interview with Times of India, has hinted that the relationship is over from her side.