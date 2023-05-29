'Forever in my heart...': Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance pens emotional note days after actor's untimely demise

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance pens emotional note | Photo: Instagram

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya recently passed away in a car accident during a holiday in Himachal Pradesh. Upadhyaya's fiance, who was with her during the accident, penned an emotional note to her.

Vaibhavi's fiance Jay Gandhi shared a photo of Vaibhavi from the event and expressed his feelings.

In the note, Jay wrote on his Instagram handle, “Until we meet again...Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart until we meet again...R I P my love.”

Read: AI says these four Bollywood actors would be better choices than Prabhas to play Lord Ram in Adipurush

The two were on a holiday when their car fell down a valley after being hit by a truck. Reportedly, the actor sustained head injuries while trying to get out of the car. Police claim that the two were not wearing their seat belts, although these claims have been refused by Jay.

Vaibhavi was best known for her portrayal of Jasmine Mawani in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.