'Forever in my heart...': Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance pens emotional note days after actor's untimely demise

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance pens an emotional note for her, days after her passing in an unfortunate accident. The two were reportedly on a holiday in Himachal Pradesh when the mishappening occured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya recently passed away in a car accident during a holiday in Himachal Pradesh. Upadhyaya's fiance, who was with her during the accident, penned an emotional note to her. 

Vaibhavi's fiance Jay Gandhi shared a photo of Vaibhavi from the event and expressed his feelings.

In the note, Jay wrote on his Instagram handle, “Until we meet again...Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart until we meet again...R I P my love.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay Gandhi (@jaygandhi.6)

 

The two were on a holiday when their car fell down a valley after being hit by a truck. Reportedly, the actor sustained head injuries while trying to get out of the car. Police claim that the two were not wearing their seat belts, although these claims have been refused by Jay. 

Vaibhavi was best known for her portrayal of Jasmine Mawani in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

