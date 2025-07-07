Fool Volume Trailer: Vir Das returns with a bang, turns his loss of voice into laughter, watch

This stand-up special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York and London, making this not just a comedy special but a cross-continental rollercoaster.

International Emmy winner Vir Das is back with a brand-new stand-up special titled Fool Volume, premiering exclusively on Netflix on July 18. Known for blending sharp wit with deep introspection, Vir’s latest outing dives into themes of losing his voice, battling self-doubt, and ultimately finding joy again.

Fool Volume isn’t just another comedy special; it's a journey across continents. Filmed in Mumbai, New York, and London, it captures the highs and lows of Vir’s personal and professional life, making it his most intimate and reflective work yet.

Inspired by a real-life incident where he temporarily lost his voice just before the biggest performance of his career, the show marks a creative turning point for the comedian. What followed was a period of rediscovery that led to Fool Volume, a celebration of imperfections and the courage to keep going, even when silence strikes.

Vir takes on everything from silence and self-doubt to rediscovering joy. It's a comedy that doesn't just punch up--it reaches out. OTT platform Netflix shared a teaser for the upcoming special, in which the actor jokes about his loss of speech and his methods for coping with it.

Talking about his new special, Vir Das says, "This special is a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos. For me, comedy has always been more than just punchlines. It's about connection. Whether you're in London, New York, or Mumbai, laughter sounds the same.

This special is a celebration of that shared language of finding joy in the chaos, meaning in the absurd, and kindness in the noise. If someone watches it and feels a little lighter, a little more understood, or just laughs until their stomach hurts. That's the magic I'm chasing."

This marks Vir's fifth Netflix special, making him the first Indian comedian to reach that milestone. With global successes like 'Abroad Understanding', 'Losing It', 'For India', and his International Emmy-winning special 'Landing', each special has further propelled Indian comedy onto the world stage.

(With inputs from ANI)