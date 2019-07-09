Flab to Fit: Ram Kapoor's killer transformation post-weight-loss will make you renew your gym membership

One of the most loved television actors we have is Ram Kapoor! He was loved for his handsome look in Ghar Ek Mandir and then with negative shades and salt-and-pepper look in Kasamh Se. Ram then went on to impress as charming Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Lately, he was seen in the web show titled Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on Ekta Kapoor's streaming channel. Ram has been a part of the television industry for more than two decades and is loved by many.

Recently, the talented actor surprised everyone with his kickass transformation by sharing his latest photos on Instagram. Ram posted a series of selfies in which he has shed kilos and donning salt-and-pepper stubble and moustache. He is seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and jeans, definitely looking handsome as ever. Ram shared the post with a caption stating, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see"

Check it out below:

Apart from being a part of the hit shows, Ram also worked in several movies namely Monsoon Wedding, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Karthik Calling Karthik, Udaan, Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Humshakals, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Baar Baar Dekho, Loveyatri to name a few.

He is happily married to Gautami Kapoor, who worked with him for the first time in the daily soap Ghar Ek Mandir. They even shared screen space in the movies Student Of The Year and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.