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'First time using a keyboard': Sohail Khan's Alliance confession leaves netizens shocked; Watch

Sohail Khan's revelation that he used a computer keyboard for the first time during a task on The Alliance has sparked hilarious and critical reactions online.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 09:16 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'First time using a keyboard': Sohail Khan's Alliance confession leaves netizens shocked; Watch
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Sohail Khan has been drawing attention on The Alliance, where viewers have been seeing a different side of the actor. During a recent task, the reality show also introduced him to an experience he had apparently never had before, using a computer keyboard.

As part of the challenge, Sohail was asked to find figurines of different animals. Although he completed the task, he said the keyboard proved to be more difficult than the actual challenge.

Talking about the experience, Sohail said, "The most difficult task wasn't finding the figurines but using the keyboard. Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye when the kyboard came in frot of me. Isse pehle maine kabhi keypad ko touch nahi kiya tha. I want to tell the viewers maine pehli baar apni zindagi mein keyboard use kiya hai Alliance mein.This show is teaching me new things everyday."

'He Is So Privileged'

Sohail's confession quickly became a talking point on social media, with several viewers reacting to the fact that he had never used a keyboard before. One user wrote, "It shows they truly spend a lot of time at their farmhouse."

Another commented, "He is so privileged that he has never had to use a keyboard in his life.. imagine that.. now I want to know whether Salman or Arbaaz have ever used one???" A third viewer wrote, "The struggle was real, but it made for great entertainment. "

Sohail Khan And Seema Sajdeh On The Alliance

Sohail has also been in the news for participating in The Alliance alongside his former wife, Seema Sajdeh. The two were married for 24 years before getting divorced in 2022. Recently, Sohail admitted that being together on the reality show has helped them reconnect.

Speaking to Zaid Darbar, Sohail said, "Honestly speaking, main Seema ke itne kareeb kabhi aaya hi nahi hoon itne saalon mein, jo iss ghar ne mujhe Seema ke kareeb laaya hai. Hum batcheet kar rahe hain. Bahar humari ek dusri zindagi thi (Honestly speaking, I had never come this close to Seema in all these years the way this house has brought us closer. We've been talking to each other. Outside, we were both living our own separate lives). The children are living with me, and they go and meet Seema. I wasn't really in touch with her before. But after coming into this house, we've at least become civil with each other. We talk here, we meet regularly. I care about her, she cares about me, and that's really lovely."

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