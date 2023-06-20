Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

FIR registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, two crew members over sexual harassment

Powai Police has registered a case against TMKOC producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

FIR registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, two crew members over sexual harassment
Asit Modi/File photo

Mumbai Police has filed a case against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ producer Asit Modi and Operation Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint by one of the show’s actors. The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police have not made any arrests yet.

The actor had filed a complaint against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew last month. "Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” Mumbai Police had earlier said.

However, Asit Modi has denied the allegations. "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations", he said in a statement.

Sohail and Jatin also refuted the allegations. In a statement, they said, “She (the actor) regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

READ | Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.