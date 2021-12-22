'FIR' fame Kavita Kaushik stuns in leopard-print bikini, shares bold photo

Popular television actress Kavita Kaushik earned immense fame and love for her portrayal of a Haryanvi police inspector, Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV's sitcom 'F.I.R.'. She likes sharing her bold and sensuous pictures on her Instagram account.

In her latest post on Tuesday, Kavita raised the temperature with her sizzling photo in leopard-print bikini. She looked bold and stunning in the picture. Asking her fans to guess what her new tattoo would be, she captioned the photo as "Cos I'm too Unfiltered to care a F ! Also, guess what my new tattoo is gonna be".



The actor is a certified Yoga instructor too and she keeps sharing pictures on her social media in which she is seen in unbelievable Yoga poses. In one of the pictures she uploaded last week, she is seen doing a headstand wearing a multi-coloured bikini. She had also added an amusing captioned with the picture as she wrote, "Ulti duniya ko samajhne ke liye khud bhi ulta hona padta hai".





Kavita had made headlines in December 2020 when she walked out of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 14' after an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik. She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant but was evicted through public voting before getting back in the show. After Kavita and Rubina got into a heated argument with each other, the former made a voluntary exit from the show and the latter eventually went on to winning the show.