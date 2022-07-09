FIR fame Kavita Kaushik says she ‘pukes’ when she thinks about her stint in Bigg Boss 14

Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik doesn't recall her experience in the Bigg Boss House as being particularly enjoyable. The star stated she regretted ever entering the house. She entered the 14th season of the well-liked reality television series in 2020.

Kavita, who had entered the competition as a wild card, was eliminated soon after she made news for her altercation with Eijaz Khan. She soon made a second appearance on the programme, but left at the midseason finale following a heated argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

When asked if she regrets doing Bigg Boss, Kavita told Bollywood Hungama, "Yeah, I do. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah."

Kavita had previously expressed her distaste for the programme, which had named Rubina the season's winner. She should not have done the show, a fan tweeted, Kavita had replied, "It's ok, like they say once you've spoilt your ‘image’ you are free! Now I don't give a f**k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show."

She had also spoken to Hindustan Times between her eviction and re-entry.

She told the portal, “Somewhere, I knew that I am someone who is more of a heart person and I am very real. In that house, one has to be very calculated, alert, and even manipulative. You can’t have a real outburst."

With the crime drama Tera Chhalaava, Kavita recently made her OTT debut. The series has a different director for each episode. Kavita appears in the Prabal Baruah-directed episode Happy Anniversary. On July 7, the series had its Hungama Play debut.