‘FIR’ fame Kavita Kaushik donates hair to cancer patients, drops sizzling pic in swimsuit

The actress wrote in the caption, "And this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients! Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar."

Kavita Kaushik who is known for her role in the show 'F.I.R', recently uploaded a video in which she can be seen donating her long hair to cancer patients for wigs. She posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday in which she can be seen at a hair salon getting her hair cut by a barber.

Her hair will be used to manufacture wigs for cancer patients, she revealed. She also urged admirers

On November 11, the actress followed up with a sexy photo of herself in a blue monokini and her short hairstyle. In a deep blue swimsuit and a sexy pose, she was seen posing by a pool while flaunting her new look.

She wrote, "Who's this New chick! I got no idea but she is wicked #newhair"

Kavita Kaushik became a well-known name with her performance as Chandramukhi Chautala in the TV show F.I.R. She was also seen in the Punjabi film ‘Mindo Taseeldarni’ and ‘Bigg Boss 14’. She entered ‘BB 14’ as a challenger. She has also done shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and ‘Nach Baliye’. She is married to Ronnit Biswas and is very active on social media.