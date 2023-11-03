Headlines

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

Noida Police has filed an FIR against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has found himself in deep legal trouble. An FIR has been registered against the YouTuber in Noida for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. The FIR has named Elvish and five others as the accused, alleging that they used to charge big money to supply venom. In a raid conducted in Noida, nine snakes were also escued, news agency ANI reported.

On Friday morning, ANI Uttar Pradesh tweeted, “FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties.” The tweet did not name Elvish’s co-accused but added, “They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes also rescued in a raid.”

An Alt News report highlighted some other details about the case. Journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair from Alt News reported that the five associated of Elvish named in the case are Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, and Ravinath have been arrested by Noida Police. “According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them ( 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake). According to FIR copy it is alleged that they use snakes and Snake venom during Rave parties,” Zubair tweeted. Reports also stated that the ase was followed up by BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi’s NGO.

Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and reality TV star. He gained nationwide fame during his appearance on the second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He eventually emerged as the winner of the season, beating Abhishek Malhan in the finale on August 14.

