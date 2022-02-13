‘Female Ranveer Singh’: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing BOLD bubble gum pink dress

Urfi Javed is known for her daring fashion choices and for experimenting with her looks. Every time she is photographed in the city, she never fails to turn heads. While some have applauded the actress for designing such distinctive outfits, Urfi is frequently mocked for her fashion choices. While we're on the subject, Urfi of 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame was recently mocked for wearing a stylish yet bizarre pink coloured bubblegum outfit.

Urfi is seen posing for the photographers in a video released on a paparazzo's Instagram account. The actress is wearing a bizarre bubble-gum pink dress with cut-out details. As she gives photographers some of her candid stances, Javed flaunts her cleavage and her toned legs. In the viral video, she also engages in a chat with the photographers.

Many internet users mocked Urfi for his strange costume as soon as the video became viral.

One user called her ‘Female Ranveer Singh’.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."