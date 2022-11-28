Fauda creator Lior Raz reacts to Israeli show's Indian remake Tanaav, says 'nobody can have....'

Fauda-Tanaav/File photos

Fauda is a successful Israeli thriller series created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. The two creators are currently in India at the Asia premiere of the fourth season of his show, which was showcased in Panaji on Sunday evening as part of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Fauda has recently been remade in India as Tanaav by Sudhir Mishra. The Indian remake stars Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, and Satyadeep Mishra among others. In a recent interview, Lior shared his views on his show being remade.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Lior said, "I think nobody can have the same version that we have. It is very hard to make Fauda in different places of the world because the conflict is very specific. You have a place where people get undercover, infiltrate, it is near home, so the ingredient we have in Fauda is very hard to imitate in other places."

"For example, when an undercover team goes from America to Afghanistan, they have to go there months in advance. In Fauda, what is beautiful is that you go to an operation and come back home. So, how do you replicate that? It is supposed to be a unique script if there is a remake", he concluded.

The Fauda creators Lior and Avi also participated in a chat on Storytelling in The Era of Global Entertainment with Rajkummar Rao and Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India at the IFFI. Fauda, which means 'chaos' in Arabic, first debuted on Israel’s Yes network in 2015 and subsequently streamed worldwide on Netflix. The show focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict.



