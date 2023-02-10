Search icon
Farzi Twitter review: Netizens say Shahid Kapoor gives Kaminey hangover, call Vijay Sethupathi a 'gem'

The new series of Raj and DK lives up to the expectation of the audiences, and they even call it at par with The Family Man. Chellam Sir's cameo garnered maximum attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Farzi

The much-awaited series from director-duo Raj and DK's universe, Farzi, is out, and so are the netizens' reactions. Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon-starer crime thriller has been released on Prime Video, and it has left the netizens impressed. 

A few hours after the midnight release, netizens started sharing their views about the show. A few netizens wrote that although Shahid gave a noteworthy performance, his role gave them a solid throwback to the actor's earlier hits Kaminey and Badmaash Company. A user wrote, "Talking about @shahidkapoor. He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company. A Superb Performance By Him. #Farzi is another winner." 

Here are the reactions

Another user wrote that the series lives up to the expectation, and Farzi is at par with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man. "Binge watched #FarziOnPrime Nd everytime u have to trust @rajndk with their content. For me #Farzi is at par with #TheFamilyMan.#ShahidKapoor again showcases his range of emotions nd his on Screen camaraderie with #BhuvanArora is too good nd they complements each other." 

A few netizens leaked that one of the important characters of The Family Man 2, Chellam Sir also makes an appearance in the series, making Farzi a part of Raj and DK's crime universe. One of the netizen wrote, "#chellam sir is back in #Farzi and yeah it is going to be another universe #RDU Raj and Dk Universe." 

Recently, while speaking to DNA India, Raj and DK said that Farzi is not glamorising crime. "Our hero is a flawed person. Somewhere, we subconsciously want him to succeed but we also need to acknowledge that while we like him what he is doing is wrong. That is something that is very clear," DK said. 

