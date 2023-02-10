Farzi Twitter review: Netizens say Shahid Kapoor gives Kaminey hangover, call Vijay Sethupathi a 'gem'

Farzi

The much-awaited series from director-duo Raj and DK's universe, Farzi, is out, and so are the netizens' reactions. Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon-starer crime thriller has been released on Prime Video, and it has left the netizens impressed.

A few hours after the midnight release, netizens started sharing their views about the show. A few netizens wrote that although Shahid gave a noteworthy performance, his role gave them a solid throwback to the actor's earlier hits Kaminey and Badmaash Company. A user wrote, "Talking about @shahidkapoor. He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company. A Superb Performance By Him. #Farzi is another winner."

Overall, #FarziOnPrime is a superb series with good performances#farzireview #ShahidKapoor #VijaySethupathi #RaashiKhanna pic.twitter.com/36OQwF8Bgq — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 10, 2023

Done watching farzi, 12:30PM-7:30AM @shahidkapoor amazing watching you but really got into the groove from episode 5, and ended it with a bang@VijaySethuOffl gem indeed. #farzi #FarziOnPrime pic.twitter.com/WI1rigbRYa — Azhar Adte (@iamadte) February 10, 2023

Talking about @shahidkapoor



He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company



A Superb Performance By Him #Farzi is another winner #FarziOnPrime #farzireview #AmazonPrime #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/XvGokS9oIG — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 10, 2023

I am a huge @Nawazuddin_S fan. But @VijaySethuOffl is definitely a better choice in the #MichaelVelayutham character in #Farzi

Hats off to you Vijay Sethupathi. — Kamal Gupta (@kamalkgupta001) February 10, 2023

Trust me - you won’t even realise! The dialogue delivery and flow is so natural and effortless. Plus, it suits his character personality. Doesn’t sound awkward at all. @shahidkapoor is BRILLIANT in #Farzi and this an honest opinion.



What a debut on OTT Hats off! https://t.co/Xwwn4aiWnW — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 9, 2023

Another user wrote that the series lives up to the expectation, and Farzi is at par with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man. "Binge watched #FarziOnPrime Nd everytime u have to trust @rajndk with their content. For me #Farzi is at par with #TheFamilyMan.#ShahidKapoor again showcases his range of emotions nd his on Screen camaraderie with #BhuvanArora is too good nd they complements each other."

A few netizens leaked that one of the important characters of The Family Man 2, Chellam Sir also makes an appearance in the series, making Farzi a part of Raj and DK's crime universe. One of the netizen wrote, "#chellam sir is back in #Farzi and yeah it is going to be another universe #RDU Raj and Dk Universe."

Recently, while speaking to DNA India, Raj and DK said that Farzi is not glamorising crime. "Our hero is a flawed person. Somewhere, we subconsciously want him to succeed but we also need to acknowledge that while we like him what he is doing is wrong. That is something that is very clear," DK said.