Farzi, Indian Police Force, Mirzapur 3: Amazon Prime Video unveils massive India slate of films, series

Amazon Prime Video India slate

Unveiling its biggest slate to date in India, at its maiden Prime Video Presents India showcase event in Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video Thursday announced over 40 new titles, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, across original series, original movies and co-productions that it plans to launch over the next 24 months.

Dialling up its strategy of bringing the best and latest movies to consumers across languages, Prime Video announced new multi-year licensing deals and co-productions with some of India's biggest and most successful studios. Prime video also announced its foray into original movie production in India with films in Hindi and Telugu, to be released directly on the service.

Below is the list of original titles, web series and films to be launched over the next 24 months:

1. Adhura (Hindi)

A supernatural thriller set in an elite boarding school which hides a secret so dark and dreadful, it will shake the very foundations of the school and the lives of everyone connected to it.

Directors: Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee

Key Cast: Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal

2. Bambai Meri Jaan (Hindi)

In his quest to clean the mean streets of Bombay from the rise of organised crime in post-Independence India, an honest cop puts everything on the line including the thing he wants to protect the most, his family.

Director: Shujaat Saudagar

Key Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur

3. Call Me Bae (Hindi)

Bae, billionaire fashionista is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a salacious scandal and for the first time in her life, has to fend for herself. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes and discovers who she really is.

4. Crash Course (Hindi)

A fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young students who are preparing for their competitive exams, with dreams in their eyes and expectation of their families on their back.

Production Company: Owlet Films

Director: Vijay Maurya

Key Cast: Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, Siddharth Kak, Chirag Vohra, Gaurav Sharma, Bidita Bag

5. Dahaad (Hindi)

A serial killer drama set in a small town, the show follows the investigations of a female inspector into a crime that shakes her core.

Directors: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Key Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah

6. Dhootha (Telugu)

In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.

Director: Vikram K Kumar

Key Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

7. Farzi (Hindi)

A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.

Production Company: D2R Films

Directors: Raj & DK

Key Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait

8. Gulkanda Tales (Hindi)

A new series from the house of Raj & DK.

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Key Cast: Kunal Khemu, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha

9. Happy Family Conditions Apply (Hindi)

A light-hearted family comedy about a quirky but lovable joint family that is always at loggerheads with each other.

Directors: Aatish Kapadia, Jamnadas Majethia (JD)

Key Cast: Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka

10. Hush Hush (Hindi)

The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives.

Directors: Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey, Kopal Naithani

Key Cast: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra



11. Indian Police Force (Hindi)

An action thriller from one of the foremost name’s in the business, about a young Delhi Police officer who will go to any length to track down and bring to justice the terrorist mastermind behind a series of deadly bomb blasts around the country.

Directors: Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash

Key Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar

12. Jee Karda (Hindi)

A coming of age series that delves into the lives of a close-knit group of seven childhood friends, trying to steer their way through adulthood.

Director: Arunima Sharma

Key Cast: Tamannaah, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka, Sayan Banerjee



13. Jubilee (Hindi)

Set in a newly independent India, Jubilee is a fictional period drama that unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood, as we know it.

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Key Cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabi

14. Modern Love Chennai (Tamil)

The Chennai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Chennai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Directors: Bharathi Raja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher

Key Cast: Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, TJ Banu, Gouri Reddy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, Chu Khoy Sheng, Sanjula S

15. Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu)

The Hyderabad chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Hyderabad explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Directors: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudanam

Key Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta



16. Modern Love Mumbai (Hindi)

The Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Directors: Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana

Key Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Ritvik Bhowmik, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh

17. PI Meena (Hindi)

A young, troubled, female private investigator gets thrown into a world, where she has to fathom the unfathomable and find her own self.

Director: Debaloy Bhattacharya

Key Cast: Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Samir Soni

18. Shehar – Lakhot (Hindi)

A neo-noir series about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown where he not only battles his past demons, but also gets drawn into an even bigger cesspool of smoke and mirrors and must now prove his innocence.

Director: Navdeep Singh

Key Cast: Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha and Kashyap Sanghari

19. Suzhal – The Vortex (Tamil)

An investigation into a simple missing persons case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town.

Directors: Bramma, Anucharan. M

Key Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Sriya Reddy

20. Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil)

Braving the unknown, three generations of women from the same family set off on an epic road trip.

Directors: Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, Swathi Raghuraaman

Key Cast: Lakshmi, Madhoo, Santhy Balachandran

21. The Village (Tamil)

India’s first show based on a graphic novel, The Village follows a family on a road trip that falls victim to a clan of mutants.

Director: Milind Rau

Key Cast: Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, George M, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pooja, Jayaprakash, P.N. Sunny

22. Vadhandhi: The fable of Velonie (Tamil)

A dramatic noir thriller about the murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor.

Director: Andrew Louis

Key Cast: S.J. Suryah, Laila, M. Nasser, Sanjana



Unscripted Original Series



23. This is AP Dhillon

An all access reality documentary based on AP Dhillon – the breakout star of the global Punjabi hip hop scene. Through this series we go behind the sensation of AP Dhillon, to tell a story which celebrates brown identity like no other.

24. Cinema... Marte Dum Tak (Hindi)

A docuseries that explores the lives and times of four cult filmmakers from the world of camp-cinema, as they set out to make a film they’ve always dreamt of.

Production Company: Vice Media

25. Dancing on The Grave (Hindi)

A true crime investigative series that tells the story of a sensational crime with access to exclusive interviews, shocking footage and the perpetrator himself.

Production Company: India Today Productions

26. India Love Project (Hindi)

This is a docuseries that shares the inspiring love stories of real people from across the country where each episode tells an unusual yet hopeful story through the eyes of the real couples.



Returning Series



27. Breathe: Into The Shadows (Hindi)

J’s existence and ideology re-emerge as he sets out to finish what he started leading Avinash to confront his merging dual-identity. Kabir Sawant must now fight the battle of his life as he protects the society that has become a victim in the endgame of this crazed saga.

Director: Mayank Sharma

Key Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher



28. Comicstaan (Hindi)

New comics, fresh laughs and more in the new season of Comicstaan.

Director: Angshuman Ghosh

Key Cast: Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Abish Matthew & Kusha Kapila

29. Four More Shots Please! (Hindi)

The four girls are coming back to live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick through friendship.

Director: Joyeeta Patpatia

Key Cast: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Jim Sarbh, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh

30. Made in Heaven (Hindi)

The wedding planning team is back to plan new weddings, face fresh challenges and in the process, chart the journey of their own lives.

Directors: Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan

Key Cast: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi

31. Mirzapur (Hindi)

The rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Guddu only grows more intense from here.

Directors: Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer

Key Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang

32. Mumbai Diaries (Hindi)

Nine months later, the crew at Bombay General Hospital is back doing what they do best - saving lives. This season our doctors and residents at BGH grapple with an unprecedented natural calamity that brings the city to a standstill, whilst also fighting their own personal battles.

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Key Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajit Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi

33. Paatal Lok (Hindi)

Hathi Ram faces grave mortal dangers in a new pursuit that takes him back to the netherworld.

34. Panchayat (Hindi)

An engineering graduate, Abhishek, is unable to find a job of his caliber. So, he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village and deals with several mundane challenges. As Abhishek settles, the village sees the rise of an opponent against Pradhan Ji and village politics of Phulera heats up.

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Key Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and Sanvikaa

35. The Family Man (Hindi)

Srikant Tiwari sets off on another roller coaster ride, trying to balance life as a common man and a top-secret agent battling terrorists, rebels and moral dilemmas.

Amazon Original Movies



36. Ammu (Telugu)

In an attempt to get her abusive husband suspended from police duty, Ammu does the unthinkable.

Director: Charukesh Sekar

Key Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha

37. Aye Watan…Mere Watan (Hindi)

Inspired by true events, it is the story of young girl who became uniquely instrumental to the freedom fight of Indian independence.

Director: Kannan Iyer

38. Maja Maa (Hindi)

A warm, funny story set in Baroda about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son’s marriage plans and contests societal norms.

Production Company: Leo Media Collective, Amritpal Singh Bindra

Director: Anand Tiwari

Key Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh



Special Collaboration



39. Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi)

Tiku wed Sheru is a roller coaster love story of two survivors who in spite of overwhelming odds have a great zest to live and celebrate life.

Production Company: Manikarnika Films

Director: Sai Kabir

Key Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur



Co-Productions



40. Neeyat (Hindi)

When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor’s close friends and family.

Producers: Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment) and Amazon Prime Video

Director: Anu Menon

Key Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danish Rizvi

41. Ram Setu (Hindi)

An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

Key Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana