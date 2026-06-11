Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh replace Kangana Ranaut as Lock Upp returns with new season

Lock Upp is returning with a new season titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will host the reality show, replacing Kangana Ranaut.

The reality show Lock Upp is making a comeback with a new season and a new title — Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. This time, the show will also have new hosts, with filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh stepping in to replace Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season.

Teaser Gives A Glimpse Of The New Season

The makers recently released the first teaser of the show. In the video, Farah and Riteish are seen inside a jail, introducing the concept of the new season. The teaser suggests that contestants will have to face their truths, as the audience will have the power to decide who deserves punishment and who deserves a chance to move forward.

Show Moves To Netflix

When Lock Upp first premiered in 2022, it streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The upcoming season, however, will be available on Netflix. The reality show is being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and will begin streaming on June 27.

What To Expect This Season

A total of 14 celebrities will enter the show as inmates. They will live together in a controlled environment with limited comforts and no contact with the outside world. Over six weeks, contestants will face tasks, punishments, eliminations and unexpected twists. The format is designed to test their patience, relationships and ability to handle pressure.

The makers say the show is not just about surviving inside the jail but also about revealing the truth behind public images and personal stories.

Riteish Deshmukh On Hosting The Show

Speaking about the new season, Riteish Deshmukh said, "What makes Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa engaging is that it’s a reflection of the times we live in, and that can be both fun and fascinating. Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested."

He added, "Farah and I will have a front-row seat to every twist, conflict, and revelation. One thing is certain: nobody walks out the same."

Farah Khan Promises High Drama

Farah Khan also shared her excitement about hosting the show. "Across my career, I’ve seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That’s where the asli entertainment begins," she said.

She further added, "Riteish and I have very different styles, which makes this chaos even more fun. If you think you’ve seen drama before, think again… Netflix has ensured this is drama ka bhi baap."