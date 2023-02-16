Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Farah Khan poses with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, affirms that rapper carries 'real' diamonds

Farah Khan posed with Bigg Boss 16 winner in style and even praised him for being 'real.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

Farah Khan poses with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, affirms that rapper carries 'real' diamonds
MC Stan with Farah Khan

A day after Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hosted a party for her brother Sajid Khan's close friends from the show. The bash was attended by the 'mandali' members Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, and BB16 winner MC Stan. 

Even non-mandali members such as Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary attended the bash. A video from the bash has already gone viral, as it captured the former contestants of the show singing BB anthem together. At the bash, the host Farah posed with MC Stan, and even clarified that the heavy jewellery he carries with him is studded with 'real diamonds.' Farah was wearing a black outfit. Whereas MC Stan wore a red tee and black pants. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Farah stated, "I checked the diamonds are real, just like MC Stan." 
 
Here's the photo

image

After spending over 130 days, MC Stan won season 16 and Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The grand finale happened on February 12. Among the top 5 contestants, Shalin Bhanot became the fourth runner-up of the season, followed by Archana Gautam as the third runner-up. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up being the second runner-up contestant on the show.  

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talks about losing title to MC Stan, says 'sab ne dosti try ki game ke..' | Exclusive

While speaking to DNA, Shiv shared his views about losing the title to MC Stan, "I think I haven't missed anything. I got more than my what I expected." Thakare continued, "Mujhe last tak rehna tha. Couch pe baith ke nahi dekhna tha (I didn't want to watch the finale in my home)."

Thakare stated that Bigg Boss 16 has prominently helped him. "After I won Bigg Boss Marathi, people in Maharashtra recognised me. With Bigg Boss Hindi, I wanted to extend my reach beyond the state. If I have made it so far, this means that I have reached somewhere, and it has worked in my favour," Shiv asserted. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.