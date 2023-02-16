Farah Khan poses with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, affirms that rapper carries 'real' diamonds

MC Stan with Farah Khan

A day after Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hosted a party for her brother Sajid Khan's close friends from the show. The bash was attended by the 'mandali' members Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, and BB16 winner MC Stan.

Even non-mandali members such as Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary attended the bash. A video from the bash has already gone viral, as it captured the former contestants of the show singing BB anthem together. At the bash, the host Farah posed with MC Stan, and even clarified that the heavy jewellery he carries with him is studded with 'real diamonds.' Farah was wearing a black outfit. Whereas MC Stan wore a red tee and black pants. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Farah stated, "I checked the diamonds are real, just like MC Stan."



Here's the photo

After spending over 130 days, MC Stan won season 16 and Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The grand finale happened on February 12. Among the top 5 contestants, Shalin Bhanot became the fourth runner-up of the season, followed by Archana Gautam as the third runner-up. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up being the second runner-up contestant on the show.

While speaking to DNA, Shiv shared his views about losing the title to MC Stan, "I think I haven't missed anything. I got more than my what I expected." Thakare continued, "Mujhe last tak rehna tha. Couch pe baith ke nahi dekhna tha (I didn't want to watch the finale in my home)."

Thakare stated that Bigg Boss 16 has prominently helped him. "After I won Bigg Boss Marathi, people in Maharashtra recognised me. With Bigg Boss Hindi, I wanted to extend my reach beyond the state. If I have made it so far, this means that I have reached somewhere, and it has worked in my favour," Shiv asserted.