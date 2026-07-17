Farah Khan breaks silence on 'bias' allegations over Shilpa Shinde-Shivangi Joshi row on Lock Upp: 'Watch Judgment Day'

Farah Khan has responded to allegations of bias in Lock Upp, asking viewers to watch the upcoming Judgment Day episode after Shilpa Shinde's remarks about Shivangi Joshi sparked widespread outrage.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has responded to criticism from viewers who accused Lock Upp of showing favouritism after Shilpa Shinde's controversial remarks about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi. As the backlash intensified on social media, Farah broke her silence and hinted that the issue would be addressed in the show's upcoming Judgment Day episode.

Fans accuse show of 'selective bias'

The controversy erupted after a social media user questioned why Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra had not been pulled up for their comments about Shivangi, while other contestants were reportedly held accountable for their actions.

The post read, "Ekta, Farah, Riteish, Netflix, are y’all’s 84 cameras not working anymore that you guys cannot see the disgusting shitty comments passed by Shreya and Shilpa to Shivangi!? They are continuously going way below the belt talking about a girl’s character on an international platform and y’all aren’t even calling them out of it!?"

The user further alleged that the show was displaying "selective biasness", arguing that if Akanksha Chaudhary's mistakes could be discussed at length, similar action should be taken against Shilpa and Shreya.

Farah Khan breaks silence

Farah responded to the criticism in the comments section, asking viewers to wait for the next episode before reaching conclusions. She wrote, "pls watch judgement day then write angry letters."

Her response suggests that the controversy is likely to be discussed during Saturday's Judgment Day episode, where contestants are usually confronted over their behaviour inside the house.

What sparked the controversy?

The backlash began after recent episodes showed Shilpa Shinde making personal remarks about Shivangi Joshi during conversations with Shreya Kalra.

In one instance, Shilpa allegedly made comments about Shivangi's virginity, which many viewers described as inappropriate. In another conversation, she claimed that Shivangi had affairs with several of her co-stars from different television shows, prompting widespread criticism online.

The remarks triggered outrage on social media, with many viewers accusing Shilpa of indulging in character assassination and demanding that the show's hosts and makers take action.