Fans upset over news of 'Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai' going off air

Very few Indian Television shows manage to leave audiences impressed, and make a fan club like no other. One such show was has received unanimous love from all audiences in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which first aired on September, 2017.

Two years after ruling over the Television industry and gathering a loyal fan base, news reports suggest that the show is set to go off-air. A source told IWM Buzz that the show, featuring Randeep Rai as Sameer and Ashi Singh as Naina would end in four, at max, five weeks from sunday.

“The story is presently in its last phase and it will come to a logical end. In a natural progression, Sameer and Naina will realize their strength as writers and understand the importance of working together as a team. This will mark the end of the show,” the source informed.

On hearing the news, fans of the show started displaying extreme disappointment in the makers and have begun a petition for the show to extend its run and continue for just tad bit longer, so that the characters and story get full justice.

Here, take a look at some of the tweets:

Summet Sir's msg says that TRP could bring a change. Please request other Fd's to watch the show for the next few weeks.. 5 weeks is all we have for off air, rising TRP can make a change#Bepannaah #Naamkaaran Guys please do help us in increasing the TRP#Saveyudkbh — Sneha Thomas (@snehathomas6) July 14, 2019

OKay... So it's time to deal with our Sony uncle #SaveYUDKBH — Ashi Adorer (@AshiAdorer) July 14, 2019

For the uninitiated, the show is based on the real life story of its makers, namely Sumeet and Shashi Mittal.