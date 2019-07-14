Trending#

World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh

Virat Kohli

Narendra Modi

Rohit Sharma

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television


Fans upset over news of 'Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai' going off air

Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, a popular show on Television, has found voice in fans, and there might be slight confirmation that the show is indeed going off-air soon


Fans upset over news of 'Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai' going off air

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 08:24 PM IST

Very few Indian Television shows manage to leave audiences impressed, and make a fan club like no other. One such show was has received unanimous love from all audiences in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which first aired on September, 2017.

Two years after ruling over the Television industry and gathering a loyal fan base, news reports suggest that the show is set to go off-air. A source told IWM Buzz that the show, featuring Randeep Rai as Sameer and Ashi Singh as Naina would end in four, at max, five weeks from sunday.

“The story is presently in its last phase and it will come to a logical end. In a natural progression, Sameer and Naina will realize their strength as writers and understand the importance of working together as a team. This will mark the end of the show,” the source informed.

On hearing the news, fans of the show started displaying extreme disappointment in the makers and have begun a petition for the show to extend its run and continue for just tad bit longer, so that the characters and story get full justice.

Here, take a look at some of the tweets:

For the uninitiated, the show is based on the real life story of its makers, namely Sumeet and Shashi Mittal.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox