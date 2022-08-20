Fans say Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's divorce should be televised like Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

Credit: File photo

Television actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been making headlines because of their marital life. Recently, Karan Mehra talked about his feud with his estranged wife, in a press conference.

Karan revealed shocking details about Nisha and said that she is having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Satia. After this, Kashmera Shah also said that she feels Karan is innocent. He has also filed a defamation case against Rohit Verma, who was seen supporting Nisha Rawal.

In a recent interview, popular celebrity designer Rohit Verma opened up about their marriage and revealed that he saved their relationship eight years back in 2014 just two years after their marriage in 2012. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rohit said, “There were problems in their marriage in 2014 and I saved their marriage and made Karan understand where he was going wrong. But Nisha is that kind of a person that she is hungry for love. She came from a broken family and never got her father's love. Her mother brought her up with a lot of patience."

He continued, "All of Nisha's ex-boyfriends used to pamper her a lot. I have seen her journey. She is such a sensible girl and there's Sarasvati on her tongue. She can convince anyone. That's her plus point. That's her USP. She's not such a bad person. But when you stand with your friend and your friend goes on the wrong road, you have to tell them.”

Social media users reacted to the interview and the entire case. One of them want the case to be telecasted on Tv and wrote, “I wish Karan ka case should go live on tv ....as of Jonny Depp n amber heard.....I know Karan will win against her.” Another said, “Thank God! Karan has filled a defamation case on him. He deserves it.”

The third person commented, “Isne apni aankhon se kuch nhi dekha. Jo kahanai, Indian Amber Heard ne sunai, use believe kr ke, he tarnished Karan Mehra's image in the media. And now complaining that KM is angry with him? What else does he expect? Ruined his whole life.”

The fourth one commented, “omg the moment Karan took legal route and decided to file defamation case against them she just came forward to clear her own name. while earlier Rohit clearly put allegations on karan and supported Nisha.”

The fifth one said, “Such a fake person he is...isko nisha ke saamne bhi acha bnna hai, karan ke saamne bhi or desh ke saamne bhi...kisi ek ka to ho...diplomacy ki bhi had hoti haii...two body one soul..my foot..we can clearly see with this iv that he knows the truth that nisha is wrong..gutts hi nahi hai bande mein..or krishna ka bhakt hai..aise dosto se bhgwaan bachaaye.”

For the unversed, Karan has filed a defamation case against Rohit Verma. During the press conference, he stated, “defamation cases have been filed against Nisha's friends, Rohit Verma, Munisha Khatwani, and Rohit Sathia because they spoke against me in the press conference and on other mediums too. They tried to defame me after that incident which was 'portrayed' under a false pretext. The way they have assassinated my character on social media, it is not allowed in the court of law, and that's why the defamation case is happening.”