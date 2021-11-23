Fan asks Kapil Sharma if he can attend 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with his daughter, comedian responds

The third season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', hosted by the famous comedian-actor himself, started airing in August 2021 and has been a grand success since its beginning. A fan recently tweeted to Kapil that his little daughter loves his show and would want to see the live shooting of the same in her first trip to Mumbai. He went on to ask if he along with his family can attend the Sony Entertainment Television show.

Kapil immediately replied to his fan asking him for his contact number and added that someone from his team will get in touch with him. "Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you", he wrote.

The fan was touched by Kapil's emotional gesture and wrote to the host, "paaji thank u so much for your kindness n love foe me n my daughter. Eagerly waiting for you".

Recently, Pooja Bhatt had praised the talk show host for singing the evergreen track "Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi" from Gulzar's 'Aandhi' along with the actor Amruta Subhash who came on the show for promoting 'Dhamaka' in which she co-stars with Kaartik Aaryan. Amruta Subhash had shared the video and wrote, "What an amazing singer you are @KapilSharmaK9! It was a great experience to sing my favourite song with you."

Pooja Bhatt had retweeted the same and wrote, "Goosebumps! Truly! Trust you to bring such soul into #TheKapilSharmaShow @AmrutaSubhash and yes,you are indeed a fabulous singer @KapilSharmaK9 we need to hear and see you more in this avatar!", with raised hands emoji.

In his reply to the 'Zakhm' actor, Kapil had written, "Oh my god thank you pooja ji, I know it’s your personal account but still “dil hai ke maanta nahin” thank you for all the love your fan." Pooja Bhatt's first major lead role was in 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' in 1991 where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' was launched in 2016 and it has telecasted more than 300 episodes to date in all its three seasons.