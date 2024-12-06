Shalini Passi has become a trend on social media ever since her stint in Netflix's hit show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. In an Instagram video, confirming her appearance in Bigg Boss 18, Shalini Passi said, "I am very excited to enter the Bigg Boss house."

Art connoisseur and the star of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Shalini Passi made a banging appearance on Bigg Boss 18 as a special guest. The episode, hosted by Salman Khan, marked Shalini Passi's return to the small screen. In a teaser posted about her entry by JioCinema, Shalini Passi could be seen visibly excited about her entry, The reality TV star confirmed that she would be vising the Bigg Boss 18 house with her unique 'friend' Mac - a Judith Leiber handbag-shaped like a parrot.

In an Instagram video, confirming her appearance in Bigg Boss 18, Shalini Passi said, "I am very excited to enter the Bigg Boss house. Me and my friend Mac are going inside the house. For me, being in front of a camera is a very new thing because, before 2018, I had a camera phobia. I used to get very scared and run away, which is why there were no pictures. Falling in love with the camera is a very new thing for me."

Shalini Passi, in the video, also spoke about her personality quirks and what audiences can expect from her in the Bigg Boss house. Shalini Passi said, "My friends would jokingly say that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. ‘You will give them good training and discipline them.’ If I feel something is wrong, I will surely tell them because it will be for their benefit eventually. I pick people’s vibrations. I am drawn towards people who are very sad or angry because I feel like healing them."

"Once I step inside the house, I will do some activities and fun things. Since there are a lot of youngsters, it will be fun. Ab toh bahut mazaa aane wala hai," she added.

Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based socialite and lives in a 20,000 sq. ft. luxurious home in the national capital. She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group. The couple have a son - Robin.

