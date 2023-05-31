Fahmaan Khan opens up on his changed equation with Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqueer Khan: 'It hurts me to realize that...'

Fahmaan Khan opens up on his changed equation with Sumbul Touqueer Khan

Fahmaan Khan and Sumhul Touqueer Khan have been friends since they starred in the popular television show Imlie. Their chemistry in the show was loved by the audience and some even shipped the duo. However, things seem to be not fine between the duo, and Fahmaan has finally opened up about their changed equation.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fahmaan Khan expressed his longing for his lost friend and his willingness to make things right again and said, “Jab mere 15 messages jate hain, tab shayad uska ek reply aata hai (when i send 15 messages, then she replies with one message). It's not her fault; it's just how things have unfolded. I have tried to resolve it. I called all three of them on Eid, but none of them picked up my call. It hurts me to realize that the media and fandoms were friends with her before me. It happened before our friendship, and that mattered to me. Losing a friend matters. I messaged her the other day, saying, "I can't believe I can't call you anymore. This is so bad." She replied, "It's not my fault.”

Fahmaan Khan also revealed that Sumbul’s behavior changed after her return from the Bigg Boss house. He further revealed that his father was very upset after a BTS video from the song Isq Ho Gaya went viral and even after a lot of efforts, his father didn’t let Sumbul work in Tabish Pasha’s song.

Fahmaan Khan was supporting and cheering for Sumbul Touqueer Khan while she was in Bigg Boss. He even entered the show when she was at the lowest and their chemistry was loved by the audience.

Fahmaan Khan is currently focusing on his work and is playing the lead in the popular television show Saat Vachan Dharampatnii alongside Kritika Singh. However, as per reports, the show is going off air next month, and if reports are to be believed, Fahmaan is set to play the lead in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein post-leap.

