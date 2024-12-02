As per reports, Shalini Passi is set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18 has already seen five wild card contestants in its first 50 days. Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor were the first two wild cards to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show. Then, three divas named Aditi Mistry, Yamini Malhotra, and Edin Rose entered the show. Out of these five, Aditi was eliminated last week.

Now, as per reports, another famous name is set to enter Bigg Boss 18. She is none other than Shalini Passi, who stole the show when she came on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives on Netflix in October. Apart from Shalini, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla were the two other Delhi socialites who were the new addition in the third season of reality series centered around the lives of four wives of Bollywood stars - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

Shalini Passi became the centre of attention after Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered. While some made memes and jokes on her personality, a few also defended her. Now, it will be interesting to see how she deals with the housemates in Bigg Boss 18. A source close to the show told ETimes, "Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to being a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama."

Currently, 15 contestants are locked inside Bigg Boss 18 - Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Sara Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh, Yamini Malhotra, and Edin Rose.

