Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Urfi Javed featured in Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey's show? Fans react

Social media sensation Urfi Javed, who never fails to make headlines with her style, left everyone confused when he dropped a poster with The Fabolous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh.

Sharing the poster, Urfi wrote, “How can a show about being fabulous not have me in it? Catch the scenes you’ve never seen before on @netflix_in’s #NetflixPlayback2022.” Netflix also released a promo that featured Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh along with Urfi.

The official page of Netflix India captioned the post, “Camouflage was so good, we almost missed a fabulous cameo in this episode.” Netiznes reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Why Netflix why?.” The second one said, “accha hai me andha hu.” Third person commented, “sara mood kharaabkardiya.” The fourth one mentioned, “Its time to cancel Netflix subscription.”

Meanwhile, a section of people supported Urfi, and one of them commented, “Urfi I must say ur an amazing person I love the way u always present urself to the world.” The second one said, “Urfi you are amazing.” For the uninitiated, Urfi is the part of Netflix Playback 2022 campaign. Therefore, this new promo clip was released.

Earlier, while talking at the India Today Conclave, Neelam talked about the social media response when the first season came out in 2020 as she said, "When Season 1 dropped, I was overwhelmed because my DM just exploded. When I was doing films back in the day during the 80s and 90s, there was no social media, no Instagram. You never really got a sense of how popular you were. When Season 1 dropped, I suddenly started getting messages from people of South Africa, Brazil, from all over the world. Just so much love pouring in."

"But then, I went on to Twitter and YouTube and I remember seeing the comments. I then called Bhavana (Pandey) and said I am going underground because there was a lot of trolling happening. We were in the pandemic. I thought that people are hating the show. You never really get the true essence of something until you go out in public", the actress added revealing how she dealt with the online trolling for the show.

