Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Shanaya Kapoor talks about Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan's wedding plans

One of the episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 featured Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor discussing their and Suhana Khan's wedding plans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Shanaya Kapoor talks about Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan's wedding plans
Credit: File photo

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which shows the real life of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari, is back with another season on Netflix. In one of the episodes, Liger actress Ananya Panday can be seen talking about her wedding plans with her childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor.

While discussing the wedding, Shanaya, who is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, says, “feel like between you and me, you’d (Ananya) get married first.” Hearing this, Ananya replied, “My whole idea was like, I was going to get married with them again. Waiting for that to happen.”

Shanaya said, it will be first you (Ananya), then Suhana (Khan), and then me." Anaya replied, “I want like three weddings. I want to have like a function.”

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo of the most entertaining contestant. She shared Sanjay Kapoor’s wife  Maheep Kapoor’s photo and wrote, “An Icon… You are just too entertaining!!!!!”

Take a look:

At the beginning of the show, Seema removed the nameplate outside her house and changed it from Khan to her and her kids first names - Seema, Nirvan and Yohan. The action was to make it evident that she has decided to divorce Sohail Khan. Seema’s eldest son, Nirvan, while conversing with her, expressed his disappointment with the change of nameplate.

He asked her why she changed the nameplate from Khan to their first names, to which she replied saying that now that they are going their own way, she thinks it’s okay for everyone to use just their first names and not just dwell on what surname they will be using. In one of the episodes, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, who is very close friends with Seema, tried to fix her up with the famous match-maker and star of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking Seema Taparia.

When Seema Taparia visits Seema Sajdeh, she asked her the reason for her divorce and she replied saying that she and Sohail Khan had been separated for almost 5 years and the issue that arose between them both was that they thought differently and had a few compatibility issues.Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy. They filed for divorce earlier this year and after going ahead with the legal proceedings; Seema changed her Instagram name from Seema Khan to Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.