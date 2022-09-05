Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Shanaya Kapoor talks about Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan's wedding plans

Credit: File photo

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which shows the real life of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari, is back with another season on Netflix. In one of the episodes, Liger actress Ananya Panday can be seen talking about her wedding plans with her childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor.

While discussing the wedding, Shanaya, who is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, says, “feel like between you and me, you’d (Ananya) get married first.” Hearing this, Ananya replied, “My whole idea was like, I was going to get married with them again. Waiting for that to happen.”

Shanaya said, it will be first you (Ananya), then Suhana (Khan), and then me." Anaya replied, “I want like three weddings. I want to have like a function.”

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo of the most entertaining contestant. She shared Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor’s photo and wrote, “An Icon… You are just too entertaining!!!!!”

At the beginning of the show, Seema removed the nameplate outside her house and changed it from Khan to her and her kids first names - Seema, Nirvan and Yohan. The action was to make it evident that she has decided to divorce Sohail Khan. Seema’s eldest son, Nirvan, while conversing with her, expressed his disappointment with the change of nameplate.

He asked her why she changed the nameplate from Khan to their first names, to which she replied saying that now that they are going their own way, she thinks it’s okay for everyone to use just their first names and not just dwell on what surname they will be using. In one of the episodes, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, who is very close friends with Seema, tried to fix her up with the famous match-maker and star of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking Seema Taparia.

When Seema Taparia visits Seema Sajdeh, she asked her the reason for her divorce and she replied saying that she and Sohail Khan had been separated for almost 5 years and the issue that arose between them both was that they thought differently and had a few compatibility issues.Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy. They filed for divorce earlier this year and after going ahead with the legal proceedings; Seema changed her Instagram name from Seema Khan to Seema Kiran Sajdeh.