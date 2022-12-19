Search icon
Faadu actor Pavail Gulati opens up on getting trolled, says 'my dear ones in my life..'| Exclusive

With Faadu, the amazing Pavail Gulati has returned with his third project of the year.

Reported By:Iraa Paul| Edited By: Iraa Paul |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

Pavail Gulati/Instagram

With Faadu, the amazing Pavail Gulati has returned with his third project of the year. Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap, and Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, are two of the actor's previous works.  In Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu, he now portrays an impoverished man with lofty aspirations. 

The gifted actor engaged us in conversation during which time we learned about his character, trolls, and much more. 

Talking about not giving any atttention to trolls the Faadu actor said, “Yes, I never give them attention, my dear ones in my life are my biggest critics and they only tell me what is right and what is not, like my mother, even the critics don’t bother me as much as my parent’s point of view. My parents are very honest, they tell me on my face if they dislike my performance because the world will always appreciate you on your face but your mom-dad will always be honest because they are looking for your future. So I listen to my close friends, my parents which don’t affect me rather help me grow. So they are my best critics, I genuinely don’t go on twitter to see what people are commenting on my work, if the people around me are happy, Sony Live tells me or Ashwiny ma’am tells me how is the series picking up, I think that is the best data to analyse. “ 

Also read: Faadu review: Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher starrer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial series hits straight into the heart

Giving his views about projects in 2022 and their box office performance, he said “ If anyone understands this trend then please let me know too because I don’t think anyone is getting this trend. The thing is Obviously there is a gap between the audience and the makers and this gap is getting understood slowly but this trend of what is working and what is not and even if someone advises me to choose a certain type of work that is going well, I step back because no one knows what is working or would work, do things with your own hard work and conviction and then look for yourself. I think audience will see what they like and discard what they don’t.” 

 

