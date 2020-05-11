Exes Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra to come together; here are details

Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra were dating each other when they starred in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. They started dating in the year 2009 and called it quits after being together for about a couple of years. Soon after that, Karan got into a relationship with Anusha Dandekar and trolls have been cursing her for allegedly coming in between Karan and Kritika. However, none of it is true and the exes are on quite good terms after so many years.

Now, they are all set to come together after a long time but virtually. Yes, the exes are conducting an Instagram live with their Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Pooja Gor. Karan took to his Instagram and shared photos posing with Kritika and Pooja. In the photos, they are all smiles and look like long lost friends.

Karan captioned his post stating, "Due to heavy demand and some death threats me and @kkamra are going live on Instagram tonight at 6 pm oh and gujju @poojagor will be available in the comments #kitanimohabbathai".

Earlier during an interview, when Kriti was asked about the reason behind her breakup with Karan, she had said, "There is no definite reason for my split with Karan. There was no fight. Both of us got very busy with our new shows and this took a toll on our relationship. Sadly, we couldn't take care of our relationship. There was an emotional attachment, we were together 24/7, but he never proposed to me and I am glad he didn't. We never planned life, getting married in five years or anything of that sort. There were no talks of a breakup either. It was never like... 'Oh, it is over'. Today, we still have a comfort level and we can talk about anything. If there is anything new we do, any advice one of us needs, we call each other first."